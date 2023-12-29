Steve Burton Finalizes Divorce From Pregnant Ex

Former "General Hospital" star Steve Burton finalized his divorce from his estranged wife, Sheree Burton, who is pregnant but has not disclosed the father's identity.

Us Weekly cited court documents confirming that they settled their divorce this month after 23 years of marriage.

Steve Burton, 53, and Sheree Burton, 45, are splitting legal and physical custody of children Makena Burton, 19, Jack Burton, 17, and Brooklyn Burton, 9. According to the report, Sheree Burton has asked the court to terminate forever spousal support to both parties as the divorce is uncontested.

Steve Burton announced their split in May 2022, claiming that Sheree Burton had gotten pregnant by another man.

"I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated," he wrote in an Instagram Story at the time, according to the New York Post. "She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine."

Steve Burton, who filed for divorce in July 2022 citing "irreconcilable differences," added that they were still co-parenting their three kids.

Sheree Burton gave birth to her daughter, Izabella, in February and in October announced that she was expecting another child. She did not identify the father.

"Current status … unexpectedly expecting my 5th baby making that 4 girls and 1 boy," she wrote on Instagram. "If you would have told me I was going to have 5 kids with 2 of them being born in my 40s I would have laughed and said you were crazy but God has a plan, and here I am, and I couldn't be happier or more grateful for my life and the people in it."

Steve Burton portrayed Jason Morgan on "General Hospital" from 1991 to 2012, when his character was killed off. He returned in 2017 but was axed from the ABC soap in November 2021 after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I know there's been a lot of rumors and speculations about me and 'General Hospital' and I wanted you to hear it from me personally," he explained in a video at the time. "Unfortunately, 'General Hospital' has let me go because of the vaccine mandate."