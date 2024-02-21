'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton's Ex-Wife Gives Birth

"General Hospital" star Steve Burton's ex-wife Sheree Gustin has given birth to a baby girl weeks after the former couple finalized their divorce.

Taking to her Instagram story Sunday, the newly single mom, 46, announced that Addy Jay was born on Feb. 16. She did not identify the name of her partner.

The news comes shortly after it was confirmed that the actor and his ex-wife finalized their divorce, agreeing to terms including joint legal and physical custody of their minor children, according to People.

Burton, 53, and Gustin finalized their divorce in December. The terms included joint legal and physical custody of their minor children: Brooklyn, 8, and Jack, 17. They also have a daughter named Makena, aged 19.

Court documents obtained by People reveal that Burton filed for divorce in the Orange County Superior Court on July 7, 2022, and there was no prenuptial agreement. The documents state that their official date of separation was March 1, due to irreconcilable differences.

Burton announced their split in May 2022, claiming that Gustin had gotten pregnant by another man.

"I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated," he wrote in an Instagram story at the time, according to the New York Post. "She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine."

Gustin gave birth to her daughter, Izabella, in February 2023 and in October announced that she was expecting another child but did not identify the father.

"Current status … unexpectedly expecting my 5th baby making that 4 girls and 1 boy," she wrote on Instagram. "If you would have told me I was going to have 5 kids with 2 of them being born in my 40s I would have laughed and said you were crazy but God has a plan, and here I am, and I couldn't be happier or more grateful for my life and the people in it."