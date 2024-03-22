'Blue's Clues' Star Steve Burns Connects With Fans

Steve Burns, the actor who portrayed Steve on Nickelodeon's "Blue’s Clues," took to TikTok to share with his fans a simple yet surprisingly powerful video on social media.

The actor, who became a big part of many people's childhoods on the show, posted a short video asking how his followers were doing.

"Hey I’m checking in. Tell me what’s going on," he said.

For a large portion of the 59-second video, Burns remains silent, nodding along until finally saying, "OK, alright, well, it’s good to hear from you. You look great."

The video drew comments that were vulnerable, honest and raw.

"Life keeps handing me lemons and I don’t know how many more I can turn into lemonade. I’m tired, Steve," one person replied.

"I could use a hug, honestly," another user wrote.

"I’m not okay Steve. After two years I relapsed. I feel so empty and lonely. Im not okay. And I can’t talk to anyone cause I don’t want to let them down," another person opened up.

Others noted the unsettling revelations brought forth in the docuseries "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV," in which Drake Bell opened up about his experiences while starring in Nickelodeon's "Drake & Josh."

He discussed the alleged sexual abuse perpetrated by Brian Peck, a child dialogue coach, according to the Miami Herald. Peck was arrested in 2003 on charges of lewd acts with a child and was subsequently convicted and registered as a sex offender.

Alexa Nikolas, known for her role in "Zoey 101," along with other Nickelodeon colleagues, has spoken out about the inappropriate work environment allegedly cultivated by former Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider.

"I feel like he knew that the Nickelodeon fans needed this after the documentary came out. And this is the best response: How are you? Are you okay?," one TikTok user wrote.

"After the Nickelodeon documentary Steve all I need is my Blue’s Clues to save whatever is left of this childhood I once had," another added.