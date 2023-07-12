Nickelodeon Star Claims Mom Gave Her Showers Until 17-18

Nickelodeon star Jennette McCurdy has said that her late mother, Debra McCurdy, showered her until she was around 17 or 18 years old.

In a new interview, the "iCarly" actor, 31, explained that it was only when her mother began battling cancer that she would shower alone.

Debra McCurdy died of the disease aged 56 in 2013, according to Metro.

During her recent appearance on "The Louis Theroux Podcast," Jennette McCurdy recalled how her mother would stay clothed while "shampooing and conditioning" her hair and "washing [her] body."

"She would give me breast and vaginal exams in the shower and said that she was checking for lumps — she was just checking for cancer," McCurdy explained.

The experience left her feeling "uncomfortable," but McCurdy added that her mother became "hysterical" when she raised the topic with her.

Last year, McCurdy made similar disturbing claims during an appearance on the "Red Table Talk" while reading an excerpt from her memoir, "I'm Glad My Mom Died," in which she recounted being forced by her mother to shower with her older brothers until she was 11 years old.

"[My brother is] almost 16 at this point. I get really embarrassed when she showers us together," she read, according to Metro. "I can tell he does too … Scotty asked if he could shower himself [on his] own once."

McCurdy continued: "Mum sobbed and said she didn't want him to grow up so he never asked again after that."

When asked by host Jada Pinkett Smith whether the experience had any impact on the current "dynamic" with her siblings, McCurdy said she is still "close" with the three of them.

"They have been a source of love and consistency in my life when there really wasn't much anywhere else," she said. "We have such a beautiful bond … because of the things we went through together and the things we saw together."