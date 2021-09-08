'Blue's Clues' Host Steve Burns Delivers Touching Message in 25th Anniversary Video

"Blue's Clues" host Steve Burns delivered a touching message to fans in a video released in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the beloved children's show.

Burns famously hosted "Blue's Clues" from 1996 to 2002. When he left, Donovan Patton took over as Burns' younger brother Joe. In a heartwarming video posted on Twitter by Nick. Jr., Burns revisited those early years before his departure.

"You remember how when we were younger we used to run around and hang out with Blue and find clues and talk to Mr. Salt and freak out about the mail and so all the fun stuff," he said. "And then one day I was like, 'Oh hey, guess what? Big news ... I'm leaving. This is my brother Joe, he's your new best friend,' and then I got on a bus and I left. And we didn't see each other for like a really long time. Can we just talk about that? Great. Because I realize that was kind of abrupt."

Burns explained that after he left, he went on to attend college, which was "really challenging" but also a great experience because "I got to use my mind and take a step at a time and now I literally am doing many of the things that I wanted to do." He compared his own journey into adulthood with that of the Nickelodeon show's fans.

"And then look at you and look at all you have done and all you have accomplished in all that time. "And it's just so amazing, right? I mean, we started out with clues. And now it's what? Student loans, and jobs, and families," he continued.

"And some of it has been kind of hard, you know? I know you know. And I wanted to tell you that I really couldn't have done all of that without your help. And in fact, all the help that you helped me with when we were younger is still helping me today—right now. And that's super-cool."

Concluding the video, Burns added: "I guess I just wanted to say that after all these years I never forgot you ... ever. And I'm super-glad we're still friends. Thanks for listening. You look great, by the way. Whatever it is you're doing, it's working."

After his departure from the show, Burns went on to release an album, "Songs for Dustmites," and held several minor acting roles. Between his hosting gig, music, and acting roles, Burns is reported to have a net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

