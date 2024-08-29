Fans Call to Save Series Championed by Stephen King

The cancellation of the supernatural series "Evil" has sparked backlash from its cult following, which includes Stephen King, and calls for it to be saved.

The acclaimed author recently sang the show's praise, saying in a PBS interview that he "liked" the Paramount+ series.

"It's great. It's funny and it's witty, and it's very, very sharp," he said, according to the Independent.

"Evil" premiered in 2019 to critical acclaim, quickly topping TV rankings. The series tells the story of psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), who, despite her skepticism, partners with priest-in-training David Acosta (Mike Colter) to investigate supernatural cases linked to the church.

"Evil" was unexpectedly axed after its fourth season. Days after the final episode was broadcast, Herbers shared King's interview on X, reigniting calls to save the show.

"OK, can we do the pick up now? Thank you, Stephen King," she wrote.

In response, King shared Herber's tweet, writing, "Smart, thought-provoking, occasionally VERY scary. Plus, the chemistry between the three evil-hunters is strong and … to quote Kamala [Harris] … joyful."

The show's co-creator Robert King — who has no relation to the author — addressed the show's cancellation in an interview with Deadline, saying that they were a "victim" of timing.

"Obviously, since the strike, but also the Wall Street reevaluation of the business, there's been a change in attitude on things. And obviously, as you probably know, with Paramount+ there is as some reevaluation of what they're doing and the decision was made to end the show. And I think the popularity of the show didn't really hit until after some of those decisions were made," he said.

Asked if there could be more to come, Robert King said it felt "like there'll be two more seasons."

"I'm not stepping out of our bounds with saying we wish we could do more, am I? Because it's just cool. It's a fun idea, a fun cast," he added.