'Melrose Place' Reboot in the Works With Heather Locklear

Thursday, 11 April 2024 02:03 PM EDT

"Melrose Place" is set for a reboot, with original cast members Heather Locklear, Daphne Zuniga, and Laura Leighton slated to return. 

CBS Studios is developing the hit series revival, which is being penned and executive produced by Lauren Gussis, known for "Insatiable," based on the creation of Darren Star, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

The upcoming "Melrose Place" reboot marks another attempt to revive the series, differentiating from the 2009 version where Sydney Andrews, played by Leighton, was quickly written off. The show, which aired on The CW, included cameos from several original stars including Locklear and Zuniga. It only lasted one season. 

The new version of "Melrose Place" brings back original characters like Amanda Woodward (Locklear). Zuniga, who is also serving as a producer, will reprise her role as Jo Reynolds.

According to the series logline cited by Variety, "When one of their dearest friends dies suddenly, the OG residents of Melrose Place gather to honor the deceased. But the pressure cooker of a reunion soon uncovers old traumas, rekindles old romances, reignites old resentments, and reveals new secrets ... throwing our characters into chaotic drama that's reminiscent of the past, but with a much more modern perspective."

"Melrose Place," a creation of Darren Star and an offshoot of "Beverly Hills, 90210," depicted the lives of tenants in a fictional West Hollywood apartment complex. The series enjoyed a seven-season run on Fox, spanning from 1992 to 1999, People reported.

Thomas Calabro, Josie Bissett, Andrew Shue, Courtney Thorne-Smith, Grant Show, Doug Savant, Vanessa Williams, and Amy Locane were all part of the original cast. 

Locklear joined "Melrose Place" in the first season, quickly becoming a key character. Leighton joined in season three. Over the years, the show also featured actors like Marcia Cross, Lisa Rinna, and Alyssa Milano, making "Melrose Place" a showcase of talent.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 11 April 2024 02:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

