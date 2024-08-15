Sofia Vergara Jokes to Ed O'Neill: 'Don't Die' Before 'Modern Family' Reboot

Sofía Vergara said she is eager for a "Modern Family" reunion and has been teasing former co-star Ed O'Neill, saying he is "old" and must not "die" before their return.

Four years have passed since "Modern Family" ended and while Vergara, 52, admitted it is too soon for a comeback, she has been joking with her onscreen husband O'Neill about a potential follow-up to the show, which ran for 11 seasons from 2009 to 2020.

Speaking with Variety, Vergara said she told O'Neill, 78, that he looked "old" in the Hulu limited series "Clipped." She then revealed his age was a topic they spoke about while discussing "Modern Family."

"I always joke with him, 'Ed, don't die. Because if we do the sequel, it will take some time, and you're the oldest of us. You can't be dead!'" she said.

Vergara added it would be "so much fun" if the cast were to reunite for a "TV movie."

Earlier this year, Vergara and ex-husband Joe Manganiello finalized their divorce. They announced the split in 2023 and shortly after, Vergara opened up about their decision to call it quits, saying it was because they were not on the same page with having kids.

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids, and I didn't want to be an old mom," Vergara told El País at the time. "I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore."

Manganiello, 47, broke his silence last month, telling Men's Journal that Vergara's remarks were "simply not true."

"We did try to have a family for the first year and a half. And we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated," he said. "I said, 'If you're done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I'll know what this is, and that's OK.' But that wasn't the case with her. And I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn't work out. And I didn't."

Manganiello admitted he wanted to have children, but their disagreement "wasn't inevitably why everything ended."

"It's because two people grew apart, and sometimes that happens," he said. "To be painted as if I had some sort of midlife crisis, and after nine years, turned to somebody and gave them an ultimatum of, Do this potentially unhealthy thing to your body, or else I'm gone? That's never who I was."