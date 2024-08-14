Spanish Officials Investigate Katy Perry Filming on Protected Island

Officials in Spain's Balearic Islands are investigating how a Katy Perry music video was filmed on a small, protected island without obtaining the required permits.

The Balearic Islands' environment department announced Tuesday that the production company behind Perry's music video for "Lifetimes" failed to obtain proper authorization before filming on the protected dunes of S'Espalmador, according to The Guardian.

The video, directed by Stillz and released Aug. 8, features Perry on the beaches of Ibiza and Formentera and includes scenes shot in the ecologically sensitive dune area of S'Espalmador, known for its rich biodiversity.

The department stated it is looking into possible damage to the restricted area, which is marked with rope. According to the statement, the filming does not qualify as a "crime against the environment," as video or photographic activities "can be authorized" if proper permission is requested.

S'Espalmador is a 1.8-mile-long island north of Formentera that has been part of the Ses Salines de Ibiza and Formentera Natural Park since 1980. Known for its well-preserved dunes, it is considered one of the most ecologically valuable areas in the Balearic Islands, The Guardian reported, citing regional tourism.

"Lifetimes" follows Perry's comeback single "Woman's World," the video of which received mostly negative reviews. The singer seemingly defended her project amid the criticism with an Instagram Reel featuring behind-the-scenes footage.

"You can do anything!" she captioned the video. "Even satire!"

"We're kind of just having fun being a bit sarcastic with it," she explained in the video. "It's very slapstick and very on the nose."

Perry explained the video was meant to be ironic in its depiction of her and the dancers, saying they are "not about the male gaze" when they "really are," and they are "really overplaying it."

Her latest singles are leading up to the release of her new album, "143," which is set for release on Capitol Records on Sept. 20. This will be Perry's first album since "Smile" (2020), which reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200. Her 2010 album "Teenage Dream" notably had five No. 1 singles, making it the second album in history to achieve this milestone after Michael Jackson's "Bad," The Guardian reported.