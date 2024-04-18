Katy Perry Wants Jelly Roll to Replace Her on 'American Idol'

Katy Perry said she has a clear pick for her successor on "American Idol."

She told E! News recently that she wanted Jelly Roll to take over for her as a judge when she departs the show later this year.

"I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show," Perry told the outlet. "He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything ... to have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing."

Perry continued, "So I love him. I love you, Jelly!"

Perry added that, regardless of who is chosen as her successor, she ultimately wants a "truth teller."

"I want someone that is not afraid to tell the truth in a graceful way," the pop star said.

Perry revealed her plans to exit "American Idol" in February during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" after the host asked her how long she planned to be a judge on the hit ABC show.

"Well, you know, this fall, this September, I'm going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It's really exciting. It's a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans," she said, according to the New York Post.

"So I think this will probably be my last season for 'Idol,' " added Perry of the 22nd season.

She has been a judge on the show alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan since its revival in 2018.

"I love 'Idol' so much. It's connected me with the heart of America. But I need to feel that pulse of my own beat," Perry said before admitting that her departure had been kept under wraps from her fellow judges.

"Well, they'll find out tonight," she said after being asked by Kimmel what their reaction was to her shocking exit.

Hours later, Perry confirmed on Instagram that she will leave "American Idol."

"Let's play two truths and a lie: 1. I beat @usher at Monopoly Deal. 2. I'm headlining Rock in Rio this September. 3. This is my last season on @americanidol," she wrote.