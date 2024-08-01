WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: carrie underwood | katy perry | american idol | judge

Carrie Underwood Replacing Katy Perry as 'Idol' Judge

By    |   Thursday, 01 August 2024 11:43 AM EDT

Carrie Underwood will replace Katy Perry as a judge on "American Idol" next season.

ABC is expected to make the official announcement Thursday, Variety reported. Underwood is no stranger to the show. She rose to prominence as a former contestant and eventual winner of "American Idol" Season 4 in 2005 and has since appeared on numerous occasions as a mentor. In 2022, she performed at the show's finale.

Underwood, who has sold over 85 million records worldwide and earned eight Grammy Awards, is set to join Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan as a judge for Season 23.

Perry revealed her plans to exit "American Idol" in February during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" after the host asked her how long she planned to be a judge on the hit ABC show.

"Well, you know, this fall, this September, I'm going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It's really exciting. It's a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans," she said, according to the New York Post.

"So I think this will probably be my last season for 'Idol,' " added Perry of the 22nd season.

She has been a judge on the show alongside Richie and Bryan since its revival in 2018.

In April she made it clear who she hoped would replace her as a judge on the show.

"I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show," Perry told E! News at the time. "He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything ... to have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Carrie Underwood will apparently replace Katy Perry as a judge on "American Idol" next season.
carrie underwood, katy perry, american idol, judge
291
2024-43-01
Thursday, 01 August 2024 11:43 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved