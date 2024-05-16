WATCH TV LIVE

Sophie Turner: Divorce From Joe Jonas Darkest Days

Thursday, 16 May 2024 11:15 AM EDT

Actor Sophie Turner is speaking candidly about her divorce from Joe Jonas after four years of marriage, and how the ordeal led her to question herself as a mother.

"Those were the worst few days of my life," she told British Vogue in a new interview. "I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn't leave. My kids were in the states and I couldn't get to them because I had to finish 'Joan.' And all these articles started coming out."

The media was quick to portray Turner as the irresponsible party girl and Jonas as the responsible parent after news of the filing emerged last year. They share daughters Willa Jonas, 3, and Delphine Jonas, 22 months. 

The demise of their relationship was captured in headlines and on TV. What ensued was a legal battle. 

In September, Turner filed a lawsuit against Jonas, citing wrongful retention. Turner claimed that Jonas was holding onto their daughters' passports and preventing their return to England. In response, Jonas issued a statement contesting her claims, saying he was under the impression that they had come to an agreement to collaborate on a co-parenting plan.

Earlier this year it emerged that Turner withdrew her "wrongful retention" claims and that a U.S. judge endorsed the dismissal of her filing after she and Jonas signed a consent plan, which had received approval from a UK judge.

Commenting on the days and weeks after the divorce filing, Turner admitted she began doubting her role as a mother.

"It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother – mum guilt is so real," she told British Vogue. "I just kept having to say to myself, 'None of this is true. You are a good mum and you've never been a partier.'"

Turner has since relocated to her native U.K. with her children. She said her circumstances have improved. 

"There's something about a community and a support system that I've never realized is so important up until now. And I think the reason I was on medication for so long is because I didn't have those people with me," she said. "Now that I'm back home, I'm actually the happiest I've been in a really long time. I'm starting over again, rediscovering what I like to do, who I like to be with."

Actor Sophie Turner is speaking candidly about her divorce from Joe Jonas after four years of marriage, and how the ordeal led her to question herself as a mother.
