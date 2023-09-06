Joe Jonas Files for Divorce From Sophie Turner

Singer-songwriter Joe Jonas filed for divorce from actor Sophie Turner after four years of marriage.

Rumors of a split emerged after reports that Jonas had consulted at least two divorce lawyers in Los Angeles, but he quelled rumors when he was spotted wearing his wedding ring while on tour and in recent Instagram photos.

Today confirmed the divorce, citing a petition for dissolution of marriage filed by Jonas on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

According to Today, the petition states that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken." Further, it reads that their two young children have been living with Jonas in Miami and other locations, but that "it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility."

The petition also indicates that the couple had a prenuptial agreement.

Turner, 27, and Jonas, 34, addressed the divorce in an official joint statement posted to their Instagram accounts.

"After four years of wonderful marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the statement reads. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Jonas and Turner were first linked in 2016. They met via Instagram and began exchanging messages before meeting in October of that year.

They were engaged one year after they started dating, eventually holding two wedding ceremonies: one in 2017 when they eloped to Las Vegas, and one in June 2019 when they had a more formal wedding in France.

They welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2020, and their second child, a daughter whose name they have not publicly announced, in 2022.