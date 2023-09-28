Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's Daughter's Name Revealed

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's daughter's name finally was revealed after it was kept under wraps.

The estranged couple, who share two daughters, kept their youngest child's name from public knowledge since her birth in July 2022.

While previous court papers referred to girl as "D," newly acquired documents from Page Six reveal that her name is Delphine.

Turner, 27, and Jonas, 34, have been locked in an ongoing custody battle over Delphine and Willa, 3.

Turner and Jonas on Monday reached a temporary agreement to have their daughters stay in New York, according to documents filed in New York and obtained by People magazine.

According to the agreement, Turner and Jonas were ordered to keep their children within the southern and eastern regions of New York, including areas of New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley. This decision comes after their custody dispute in courts in Miami and England.

Both parties have consented to the order, but should it be breached, the documents specify that the court has the right to "take or cause to be taken measures under Federal or State law, as appropriate, to protect the well-being of the child involved or to prevent the child's further removal or concealment before the final disposition of the petition."

Turner filed a lawsuit last week against Jonas, claiming that he was refusing to release their children's passports and preventing their return to England.

The complaint against Jonas called for "the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained," with Turner's legal team stating that the "wrongful retention" began Sept. 20.

Turner asserted that during discussions in the lead-up to the new year, specifically around Christmas 2022, she and the musician had mutually decided to designate England as their "forever home," People reported.

Jonas disputed her claims, saying in a statement he believed they had reached an agreement to work on a co-parenting plan.

"After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case," the statement read. "Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce. The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago.

"Joe and Sophie had a cordial meeting this past Sunday in New York, when Sophie came to New York to be with the kids. They have been with her since that meeting. Joe's impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup."

Further, the statement alleged that less than 24 hours after the "amicable co-parenting setup" was agreed upon, "Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the U.K. Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children's passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately."