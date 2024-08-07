Jessica Simpson Shuts Down Claims She's Drinking Again

Jessica Simpson has spoken out amid speculation she has started drinking again after six years of being sober.

The actor dismissed rumors she had broken her sobriety on social media in response to a fan who told her to "stop drinking" Monday in the comments section of a photo of her 11-year-old son Ace posted on Instagram.

"I haven't wanted or touched alcohol since October 2017, and it has been the best decision I've made for myself and for my family," Simpson replied, according to the New York Post.

"Thank. You for your concern, but you have me very misunderstood. Sending love your way," she added.

The fan responded with an apology, writing, "I'm so happy to hear that. Sorry for my misunderstanding. Sending love to you as well."

Simpson revealed in November she was six years sober while reflecting on her journey and what led her to give up drinking.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the singer posted a photo of herself taken Nov. 1, 2017. She originally shared the photo in 2021, while opening up about getting sober. Captioning the image from then, Simpson wrote about that "unrecognizable version" of herself.

"I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity," she wrote.

"Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted," Simpson added before speaking out about the stigma of alcoholism.

"There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic. The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage," she wrote.

"The drinking wasn't the issue. I was. I didn't love myself. I didn't respect my own power. Today I do."