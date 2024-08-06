Machine Gun Kelly Thanks Megan Fox As He Celebrates 1-Year Sober

Rapper and rocker MGK, previously known as Machine Gun Kelly, praised his on-again-off-again partner Megan Fox for being "extremely helpful" as he navigated one year of sobriety.

The Grammy nominee opened up about his journey to being sober on Monday's episode of the "Dumb Blonde" podcast, revealing that he entered rehab in August last year and has been clean ever since.

"I didn't tell anybody outside of the [people] closest to me," he explained, according to Page Six. "That was my first time I ever went to rehab."

It was during this time that the 34-year-old musician learned "so many ways to operate [his] body and show where [his] anger is coming from and the methods to quell it."

Some psychiatrists and therapists "gave up" on him, but MGK said he "ended up falling into awareness" of, and made peace with his "condition," which he described as "a constant tightrope walk."

He did not elaborate further but has been open about mental health in the past, previously admitting to attempting suicide while on the phone with Fox after his father's 2020 death.

At the time, Fox was filming a movie in Bulgaria and MGK said in his Hulu documentary, "Life in Pink," that he was alone and started to get "this really wild paranoia." He started having thoughts about someone killing him and he began sleeping with a shotgun next to his bed.

Then, one of those days he "snapped."

"I called Megan, I was like, 'You aren't here for me,' " he said. "I'm in my room and I'm like freaking out on her and dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth and I'm yelling on the phone and like the barrel's in my mouth. I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan's like dead silent."

The moment ended up being a turning point for the musician, who said he realized afterward that there was something "not right" with how he was feeling.

Speaking about his sobriety Monday, MGK said he knew it was not going to be an easy journey, but he was prepared for it.

"I continue to embrace that this journey is gonna be hard for me, but I accept it and forgive myself," he said.

"I'm also really hard on myself," he continued. "I'm just happy that I'm able to start to be comfortable enough to show people who I am because I kind of depended on my art to do that."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.