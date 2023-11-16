Snoop Dogg, Marijuana Aficionado, Quits 'Smoke'

Snoop Dogg, the iconic hip-hop artist widely known for his affinity for cannabis, has shocked fans by declaring on social media that he is quitting smoking, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The 50-year-old rapper, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, shared a statement along with a black-and-white photo, expressing his decision to give up smoke after thoughtful consideration and discussions with his family.

"After much consideration and conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke," he posted on Instagram and X. "Please respect my privacy at this time."

The post left many followers puzzled and concerned about whether the announcement was genuine or perhaps part of a larger scheme. Snoop Dogg did not provide specific details about the type of smoke he renounced, leaving room for speculation among his fans.

"I'm waiting for the plot twist," commented one fan, while another speculated, "Two days from now, he's going to say his account got hacked." Some even humorously suggested, "Smoking briskets?" highlighting the uncertainty surrounding the rapper's unexpected declaration.

The statement did not explicitly mention cannabis, leaving open the possibility that Snoop Dogg may be referring to other forms of smoking. Edibles, a popular alternative to marijuana, were noted in comments, emphasizing the ambiguity of the rapper's announcement.

Snoop Dogg, a prominent advocate for marijuana, has been associated with the cannabis culture throughout his career. In 2021, he made headlines by smoking a joint while walking the red carpet at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. The rapper, who claims to have smoked 81 joints a day, also has business ties to various edibles and weed strains, showcasing his deep involvement in the cannabis industry.

Earlier this year, Snoop Dogg hinted at cutting down on smoking, citing the influence of becoming a grandfather. In a statement to the Daily Mail in March, he revealed that being a grandfather has prompted him to reassess his lifestyle choices, expressing a desire to take precautionary steps to ensure he witnesses his grandchildren grow old.

Recent studies challenging the perceived harmlessness of marijuana use have emerged, suggesting potential cognitive impairment associated with its long-term consumption.

Despite these findings, Snoop Dogg's association with marijuana has been a defining aspect of his career, dating back to his breakthrough on Dr. Dre's 1992 album, "The Chronic," adorned with marijuana leaf imagery.

The rapper's debut album, "Doggystyle," released in 1993, propelled him to stardom and established him as a leading figure in the rap industry. Snoop Dogg's enduring connection with marijuana was further solidified by his cameo in the 1998 cult-hit film "Half Baked," a comedy centered around a group of friends who are avid marijuana users, reported NBC News.