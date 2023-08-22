Heat Sends 16 to Hospital at Snoop Dogg Show in Texas

Heat sent 16 people to the hospital while attending Snoop Dogg's concert just outside of Houston on Saturday night.

Temperatures soared to triple digits as fans braved the weather to attend the rapper's concert at outdoor amphitheater The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, USA Today reported.

On Monday, Misti Willingham, the public information officer for Montgomery County Hospital District, informed the outlet that 35 people showed symptoms of "heat-related illness" and received medical evaluations at the venue.

"Out of these, MCHD EMS transported 16 adults to nearby hospitals in stable condition," the hospital shared.

On Saturday, the Atascocita Fire Department posted on social media that they were en route to the Woodlands Pavilion to aid concertgoers experiencing heat-related issues at the concert.

They dispatched their medical ambulance bus, designed to offer emergency assistance to large gatherings.

"We got your back Snoop!" the fire department added.

As a precaution for a potential increase in the number of patients, the Montgomery County Hospital District dispatched the fire department to the concert venue.

"This is a common practice and very effective if done early on," Atascocita Fire Department public information officer Jerry Dilliard told USA Today on Monday.

Dilliard added that the Atascocita team with the AMBUS wasn't required and departed approximately an hour after reaching the scene.

"Much credit should be given MCHD for managing the patient load."

Last month, Snoop Dogg canceled a show at the Hollywood Bowl with Dr. Dre as a way of showing solidarity with the writer's strike.

"We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show," he announced via Instagram.

"We stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG-AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a REAL proposal and we can all get back to work," the statement concluded.