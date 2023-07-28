Snoop Dogg Donates $10K to Woman Fighting for Her Property

Snoop Dogg donated $10,000 to a GoFundMe campaign that aims to support a 93-year-old woman in her legal fight against land developers.

A representative for the 51-year-old rapper confirmed to CNN that he made the contribution to Josephine Wright's legal fund Thursday. Her 1.8-acre parcel of land on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, which has been in her husband's family since the Civil War, is currently embroiled in a legal dispute with developers.

"I did it from the heart," Snoop Dogg told CNN in a statement. "She reminds me of my mother and grandmother."

Bailey Point Investment, LLC, based in Georgia, plans to build 147 homes on the land next door, according to The Post and Courier.

Wright's granddaughter, Tracey Love Graves, revealed that Bailey Point had previously showed up at her grandmother's house and offered $30,000 for Wright's land, which she declined, according to CNN.

In February, 2023, the developer proceeded to file a lawsuit against Wright, asserting that her satellite dish, shed, and screened-in porch were infringing on their land, resulting in delays to the construction of new homes.

Following the lawsuit, Wright removed the shed and satellite dish. She was also in the process of downsizing the screened porch when she ultimately made the decision to file a counterclaim, accusing the developer of a "constant barrage of tactics of intimidation, harassment, trespass, to include this litigation in an effort to force her to sell her property."

The counterclaim also claimed the developer was guilty of "trashing her property, going onto her property cutting brush and shrubs, littering, causing dirt and debris to cover her automobile, house and contents."

Bailey Point responded to the counterclaim by denying the allegations made against them. Additionally, the developer refuted the claim that they attempted to acquire Wright's land and being told it wasn't for sale.