JD Souther, Musician Behind Eagles Classics, Dead at 78

J.D. Souther, the singer-songwriter known for creating some of the Eagles' top hits as well as for his own chart-topping singles, died Tuesday at age 78.

Reps confirmed the news to Variety, noting he died peacefully at home in New Mexico.

Souther, who penned the Eagles' songs "New Kid in Town" and "Best of My Love," as well as his top 10 hit "You're Only Lonely," was set to embark upon a series of joint concerts this fall with veteran singer-songwriter Karla Bonoff and had performed as recently as five days prior to his death.

Souther co-wrote several other Eagles songs, including "Heartache Tonight," "Victim of Love," and "The Sad Cafe," as well as Don Henley's solo hit "The Heart of the Matter." He also wrote "How Long," which the Eagles covered in 2007, originally released by Souther in 1972.

The singer-songwriter's solo career did not match the success of his work for other artists, but he did reach the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 in 1979 with "You're Only Lonely." The ballad also topped the adult contemporary chart for five weeks. In 1981, his duet with James Taylor, "Her Town Too," just missed the top 10, peaking at No. 11 on the Hot 100 and No. 5 on the AC chart.

In addition to his collaborations with the Eagles, J.D. Souther had a close musical connection with Linda Ronstadt, who recorded his songs "Prisoner in Disguise" and "Faithless Love" during their relationship in the 1970s. His songwriting was also featured by artists like the Dixie Chicks, George Strait, and Bonnie Raitt.

Souther was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2013.

Outside of music, Souther unexpectedly enjoyed a career in acting, kicking off with a role on the TV series "Thirtysomething" in 1989. He became more widely recognized for his appearance in the first season of "Nashville" in 2012. Souther also appeared in several films, including "Postcards From the Edge," "Always," "Purgatory," "Deadline," and "My Girl 2," taking on smaller roles in each.