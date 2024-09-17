Police: Tito Jackson Suffered Medical Emergency in New Mexico Before Death

Tito Jackson suffered a medical episode in Gallup, New Mexico, before his death at age 70, authorities have confirmed.

The Gallup Police Department released a statement Monday detailing the events leading up to Tito's death. According to police, at around 6:17 p.m. PT on Sunday, an officer near the American Heritage Plaza was alerted to someone in need of immediate medical help. Tito was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing.

No official cause of death has been revealed but Steve Manning, a longtime Jackson family friend and former manager, told Entertainment Tonight that Tito is believed to have suffered a heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma.

Tito's sons — TJ, Taj, and Taryll — announced their father's death in a heartfelt Instagram post that honored his memory.

"It's with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson, is no longer with us," they wrote. "We are shocked, saddened, and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being."

"Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as 'Coach Tito,' or some know him as 'Poppa T,'" they continued. "Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be 'Tito Time' for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached, and that is 'Love One Another.' We love you Pops."

Tito was a key member of the Jackson family's music group, The Jackson 5, along with his brothers Michael, Jermaine, Marlon, and Jackie. In the 1960s, they became famous with hits like "I Want You Back," "ABC," and "I'll Be There," all reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Tito later pursued a solo career and released his album "Tito Time" in 2016, with his single "Get It Baby" reaching No. 19 on the Billboard Adult R&B chart.