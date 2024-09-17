Singer Tommy Cash, Brother of Johnny, Dies at 84

Tommy Cash, a country singer and the younger brother of music icon Johnny Cash, died at age 84, according to a statement on Instagram on Saturday by the The Johnny Cash Museum in Nashville.

"We are saddened to announce that the world lost a bright light last evening with the passing of Tommy Cash," read a statement from Icon Entertainment CEO Bill Miller, who founded the museum.

Tommy Cash died Friday due to complications from diabetes, Billboard reported.

"Tommy Cash was a loyal supporter of the Johnny Cash Museum and a very beloved member of our extended family as well as a highly respected member of the music industry," Miller wrote. "This great man will be deeply missed by his friends and many loyal fans around the world. Please keep Tommy's beloved wife, Marcy and his family in your prayers."

Born April 5, 1940, in Dyess, Arkansas, Tommy Cash lived a life inspired by his brother. He joined the U.S. Army, where he served as a radio DJ for the Armed Forces, and later pursued his passion for music, performing with Hank Williams Jr.'s band.

Tommy Cash's solo career took off after signing his first record deal in 1965. In 1968, he released his debut album, "Here's Tommy Cash."

His big break came in 1970 with the song "Six White Horses," a tribute to John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr., which reached No. 4 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs. Waylon Jennings later covered the track.

That same year, Tommy Cash had two more top 10 hits with "Rise and Shine" and "One Song Away." He released a duet with Johnny Cash on "Guess Things Happen That Way" in 1990.

"He performed around the world throughout his career, carrying on the Cash legacy long after his brother, Johnny Cash, passed in 2003," Miller wrote.

Johnny Cash died Sept. 12, 2003.