Tributes Pour in for Late Sinead O'Connor

Tributes flooded social media after the death of Irish singer Sinead O'Connor, who was found dead in London on Wednesday at age 56.

Artists around the world reacted, including REM frontman Michael Stipe, singer Alanis Morissette, and the Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan.

"Sinead was a profound inspiration to many. And to me," Morissette wrote on Instagram stories. "Her passion, poetry, and unapologetic expression raised the bar on artistry and female empowerment. Her questioning of societal norms deeply influenced culture's appreciation of female complexity.

"Her ability to vulnerably dwell on the small part of the bell-shaped curve was thought provoking, stirring and inspiring. I'm feeling empathy for Ireland, for the world, and for all of us who are saddened by this news."

Taking to Twitter, Corgan wrote: "Fiercely honest and sweet and funny, she was talented in ways I'm not sure she completely understood. But Sinead stands alone as a figure from our generation who was always true to the piercing voice within and without. And for that I will always admire and respect her. And never forget that she was cancelled for an act of simple resistance. Her crime? Tearing up a photo."

Corgan was referencing an incident in which O'Connor ripped a photo of Pope John Paul II during an appearance on "Saturday Night Live" in 1992.

"RIP Sinéad O'Connor, I loved working with you making photos, doing gigs in Ireland together and chats, all my love to your family," tweeted Bryan Adams.

"I'm heartbroken," wrote rock band Garbage on Instagram. "This disgusting world broke her and kept on breaking her. Godspeed dear fragile dove. Thank you for all the beauty and all the wise teachings you offered up to us. I wish you nothing but peace and I will love you for all of time."

Stipe added via Instagram: "There are no words. #sineadoconnor."