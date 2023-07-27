×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: sinead oconnor | death | tributes

Tributes Pour in for Late Sinead O'Connor

By    |   Thursday, 27 July 2023 11:36 AM EDT

Tributes flooded social media after the death of Irish singer Sinead O'Connor, who was found dead in London on Wednesday at age 56.

Artists around the world reacted, including REM frontman Michael Stipe, singer Alanis Morissette, and the Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan.

"Sinead was a profound inspiration to many. And to me," Morissette wrote on Instagram stories. "Her passion, poetry, and unapologetic expression raised the bar on artistry and female empowerment. Her questioning of societal norms deeply influenced culture's appreciation of female complexity.

"Her ability to vulnerably dwell on the small part of the bell-shaped curve was thought provoking, stirring and inspiring. I'm feeling empathy for Ireland, for the world, and for all of us who are saddened by this news."

Taking to Twitter, Corgan wrote: "Fiercely honest and sweet and funny, she was talented in ways I'm not sure she completely understood. But Sinead stands alone as a figure from our generation who was always true to the piercing voice within and without. And for that I will always admire and respect her. And never forget that she was cancelled for an act of simple resistance. Her crime? Tearing up a photo."

Corgan was referencing an incident in which O'Connor ripped a photo of Pope John Paul II during an appearance on "Saturday Night Live" in 1992. 

"RIP Sinéad O'Connor, I loved working with you making photos, doing gigs in Ireland together and chats, all my love to your family," tweeted Bryan Adams.

"I'm heartbroken," wrote rock band Garbage on Instagram. "This disgusting world broke her and kept on breaking her. Godspeed dear fragile dove. Thank you for all the beauty and all the wise teachings you offered up to us. I wish you nothing but peace and I will love you for all of time."

Stipe added via Instagram: "There are no words. #sineadoconnor."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Tributes flooded social media after the death of Irish singer Sinead O'Connor, who died Wednesday at age 56.
sinead oconnor, death, tributes
309
2023-36-27
Thursday, 27 July 2023 11:36 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved