Sinead O'Connor Was Found Dead at London Home: Police

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor, who died on Wednesday aged 56, was found unresponsive at an address in London and pronounced dead at the scene, London's Metropolitan Police said.

Artists around the world have reacted to the news, with REM frontman Michael Stipe, U.S. musician Tori Amos and Irish singer Shane MacGowan among those who paid tribute to O'Connor's fierce honesty, intense presence and uncompromising spirit.

"Police were called at 11:18hrs on Wednesday, 26 July to reports of an unresponsive woman at a residential address ... Officers attended. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene," the Met Police said in a statement.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious."

London Inner South Coroner's Court said it had been notified of O'Connor's death.

"No medical cause of death was given. The coroner therefore directed an autopsy to be conducted. The results of this may not available for several weeks," the court said in a statement.

A decision on whether an inquest will be needed will be made when these results are known and submissions have been heard from the family, the court added.