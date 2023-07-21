Tributes Pour in for Iconic Singer Tony Bennett

Tributes have flooded social media following news that iconic jazz singer Tony Bennett has died at the age of 96.

Publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed Bennett's death to The Associated Press, saying he died in his hometown of New York [City]. There was no specific cause, but Bennett had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016.

Throughout his decades-long career, Bennett inspired countless artists and musicians, many who shared messages of support and condolences upon hearing of his death.

"Ahhh, RIP Tony Bennett, truly one of the greats," tweeted Paul Young. "The first album I had was Tony Bennett sings 10 Rodgers and Hart songs, from when my record company in 1976 let me do a 'bank raid' of their vinyl stock and I was a fan from there on in. An incredible singer live, saw him many times."

"Star Trek" actor George Takei also shared words in remembrance of Bennett.

"The great Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96, he tweeted. "He was the last of his kind, a master of the American songbook. He may have left his Heart in San Francisco, but he won all of our hearts, from Sinatra to Lady Gaga. Be at peace, and sing to us now from the stars, Tony."

Nile Rodgers was another prominent music figure sending condolences.

"My most heartfelt condolences go out to Tony Bennett's family and friends. They're also my emotional family and friends," he tweeted.

"Rest in Peace to one of the best to ever grace the stage," Guitarist Joe Bonamassa added on Twitter. "I was just saying that the greatest gig I had ever witnessed was Tony Bennett at North Sea Jazz in 2012. It was like dropping a needle on a record. He was the last of the greatest generation of singers and musicians."

Bennett released multiple hits including "The Way You Look Tonight," "Body and Soul," and "(I Left My Heart) In San Francisco," according to BBC. He sang with stars like Lady Gaga, Aretha Franklin, and Frank Sinatra, who praised him as "the best singer in the business." Over eight decades, he sold millions of records, won 20 Grammys, and received a lifetime achievement award.