Simon Fisher-Becker, 'Harry Potter,' 'Doctor Who' Actor, Dies at 63

Monday, 10 March 2025 11:20 AM EDT

Actor Simon Fisher-Becker, known for his roles in "Harry Potter" and "Doctor Who," has died at the age of 63.

His agent, Kim Barry from Jaffrey Management, confirmed that Fisher-Becker died Sunday, according to the Daily Mail. 

"Today I lost not only a client in Simon Fisher-Becker, but a close personal friend of 15 years standing," Barry wrote in a statement to the outlet. 

"I shall never forget the phone call I made to him when he was offered the part of Dorium Moldovar in BBC's 'Dr Who,'" he continued. "Simon was also a writer, a raconteur and a great public speaker. He helped me out enormously and was kind, gracious and interested in everyone. My condolences go to his husband Tony, his brother, nieces and nephews and his legion of fans."

Fisher-Becker's husband, Tony Dugdale, also announced his death on the actor's Facebook page.

"Hello everyone. This is Tony, Simon's husband," he wrote. "I have some very sad news. At 2:50 this afternoon Simon passed away. I'll be keeping this account open for a while. I'm not sure at this point if I'll be posting again. Thank you."

Fisher-Becker had an extensive list of film credits, but his most recognizable role was arguably that of the Fat Friar in the 2001 film "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone." In the movie, he portrayed the resident ghost of Hufflepuff House, according to the New York Post

In addition to his appearance in "Harry Potter," Fisher-Becker was also known for playing Dorium Maldovar in Seasons 5 and 6 of "Doctor Who."

He later returned to the role in the podcast series "Doctor Who: The Eleventh Doctor Chronicles and Jenny – The Doctor’s Daughter." Other acting credits include a role in the hit BBC comedy series "Puppy Love," as well as other several British classics including "One Foot in the Grave," "The Bill," "Love Soup," and "Afterlife."

Further, Fisher-Becker had a role in the 2012 Oscar-winning film, "Les Misérables."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 10 March 2025 11:20 AM
