Pamela Bach, Actor and Ex-Wife of David Hasselhoff, Dies at 62

Thursday, 06 March 2025 12:12 PM EST

Pamela Bach, an actor and the ex-wife of “Baywatch” star David Hasselhoff, has died at 62.

The Los Angeles medical examiner's office reports that she died Wednesday and the cause is still under investigation. Also known as Pamela Hasselhoff, Bach appeared on “The Young and the Restless” and met her future husband on the set of his series, “Knight Rider.”

She also appeared on “Baywatch.”

Bach and Hasselhoff were married in December 1989, and had two daughters, Taylor and Hayley. Hasselhoff filed for divorce in January 2006 and the former couple had a contentious split, with Bach accusing him of domestic abuse. A video of Hasselhoff drunkenly eating a burger led to him temporarily losing visitation privileges with his daughters, but they were restored after two weeks. The actor acknowledged the video, shot by one of his daughters, showed him during an alcohol relapse but he denied abuse allegations at the time.

A message to David Hasselhoff's representative was not immediately returned.

In 2018, David Hasselhoff married model Hayley Roberts.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

