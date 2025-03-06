Jazz-Funk Legend Roy Ayers, 84, Dies

Roy Ayers, a pioneer of jazz-funk known for his classic hit "Everybody Loves the Sunshine," has died at 84.

The news was confirmed in a post on the musician's official Facebook page.

"It is with great sadness that the family of legendary vibraphonist, composer and producer Roy Ayers announce his passing which occurred on March 4th, 2025 in New York City after a long illness," the post read.

"He lived a beautiful 84 years and will be sorely missed. His family ask that you respect their privacy at this time, a celebration of Roy's life will be forthcoming."

Ayers had 12 albums land in the Billboard 200 album charts, the highest being "You Send Me" in 1978 at No. 48. His "The Best of Roy Ayers" spend 50 weeks on the Contemporary Jazz Album chart.

His music never went out of style, appearing in the 2019 "Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack." His song "Running Away" propelled A Tribe Called Quest's 1989 opus "Description of a Fool," and the song was sampled by Big Daddy Kane and Common. Ayers was heard on Tyler, the Creator's album "Cherry Bomb" and Erykah Badu's "Mama's Gun."

"Well, I have more sampled hits than anybody," he said in a 2004 interview with Wax Poetics magazine. "I might not have more samples than James Brown, but I've had more sampled hits. Oh, man, and there's a few I don't know about."

One of Ayers' most popular albums was "Lifeline," which peaked at No. 9 on what has become the Top R&B/Hip-hop chart in 1977 and contained the hit "Running Away," which peaked at No. 19 on the R&B chart and became a massive club hit.

In 1963, Ayers released his debut album, "West Coast Vibes," which launched a successful solo career and a series of records. By the time "Everybody Loves the Sunshine" was released, he had already put out over a dozen albums, earning him the title of "Godfather of Neo Soul."

The song went on to become one of the most sampled jazz tracks of all time. Elements of it can be heard in Mary J. Blige's "My Life," Common's "Book of Life," and Mos Def's "Life Is Real." Its popularity kept Ayers in high demand, with the legendary musician performing at major festivals worldwide, including headlining London's Maiden Voyage in 2019.

"The song changed everything for me," Ayers previously said, according to The Guardian. "It's still the last song of my show. People always join in and it's been sampled over 100 times, by everyone from Dr Dre to Pharrell Williams. It seems to capture every generation. Everybody loves the sunshine – except Dracula."

During a visit to Johannesburg in 2017, Ayers offered some rhythmic advice for youth in the city's Soweto area: Get serious, be inspired, rap on, keep on and "eventually you'll get it."

"You guys, you have to pick your plateau. Get serious about everything," said Ayers. He also named a few musicians who have inspired him: Nigerian Fela Kuti ("he was really like a genius"), Herbie Mann ("he taught me the business") and Miles Davis ("He was the coolest. He was the grandmaster. He was out of sight").

After debuting on record with hard bop tenor saxophonist Curtis Amy's group in 1962, he teamed with jazz flutist Mann to record three albums for Atlantic Records — "Virgo Vibes," "Stoned Soul Picnic" and "Daddy Bug" — and wrote and produced the soundtrack for the blaxploitation film "Coffy" starring Pam Grier. He also moved on to work with David "Fathead" Newman, the tenor mainstay of Ray Charles' great '60s orchestra.

In 2017, he appeared alongside such acts as Tom Petty, the Shins, Alabama Shakes, Charles Bradley and William Bell at the eclectic Arroyo Seco Festival in Los Angeles.

