Wrestling Legend Sid Eudy, Known as Sid Vicious, Dies

Sid Eudy, a former wrestling champion and WWE legend, died on Monday at 63 after a lengthy battle with cancer, his son, Gunnar Eudy, said on social media.

"I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years. He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed," he wrote.

Sid Eudy, known in the wrestling world as Sid Justice, Sid Vicious, and Sycho Sid, became a prominent figure in the 1990s, recognized as one of the "most imposing and terrifying competitors of his generation," as described by WWE.

Born on Dec. 16, 1960, in Arkansas, Sid Eudy began his wrestling career in 1989 with World Championship Wrestling (WCW), where he squared off against legendary opponents like The Four Horsemen and The Steiner Brothers, according to BBC.

Sid Eudy made his WWE debut as Sid Justice and first appeared as a special guest referee at SummerSlam 1991, an event that featured WWE icon Hulk Hogan. Sid Eudy went on to become a two-time WWE (formerly WWF) champion and also headlined WrestleMania on two occasions, and claimed the WCW's World Heavyweight Championship twice.

His career would have continued on the trajectory it was on had he not suffered "a catastrophic in-ring leg injury" in 2001, WWE said.

Tributes for Sid Eudy flooded social media after news of his death.

Former WCW and WWE star Booker T, remembered the wrestler on X, writing: "Without Sid Vicious, I don't think my brother and I would have made it to WCW. His impact on this business was undeniable, and he paved the way for so many of us. My deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time."

Wrestling icon Sting described Eudy as "one of the most believable big men EVER. I loved working with Sid and will miss him."

Former wrestler Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who serves as the chief content officer for WWE, added: "Few performers in the history of our business have had the look, intensity and ability to connect with the audience quite like Sid."