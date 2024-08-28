'Baywatch' Star in 'Gray Area' in Breast Cancer Fight

"Baywatch" star Nicole Eggert is opening up about her breast cancer treatment, saying the hardest part is being stuck in limbo.

"I am in sort of a gray area and I finished my treatment, waiting for more imaging and hopefully maybe surgery," the actor, 52, told People. "There's a lot of waiting in this and it's sort of something I didn't really realize and nobody really talks about."

Eggert, who portrayed Summer Quinn in the hit show, was diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer in December 2023 after discovering a lump during a self-examination.

"The gray area is the hardest because you don't know what's happening," Eggert told People. "When I'm doing treatment, I felt like I was doing something productive. So it felt positive and I was like, 'OK, I'm doing something positive.' And now that it's just nothing, it's like, well, wait a minute. We got to get this out."

Eggert said waiting was "frustrating" and said was keeping herself busy by doing "a lot of meditation."

Last year Eggert reflected on her journey with People, saying it had been "rough."

"This hasn't been a breezy sale (sic) through life," she shared at the time, noting that she's been trying to stay positive. "I always read inspirational quotes and corny stuff, but it gets me through."

The mother of two added that she was determined to get better for her daughters.

"There's just no succumbing to this," she said. "This is something I have to get through. This is something that I have to beat."

Eggert is currently promoting her new docuseries, "After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun," which she also produced, according to to Entertainment Weekly. The four-part series, available on Hulu starting Aug. 28, explores the lasting impact of the iconic show about Malibu Beach lifeguards.

It includes exclusive interviews with over 30 cast members and creators, such as Carmen Electra, Billy Warlock, Alexandra Paul, Gregory Alan Williams, David Chokachi, Jeremy Jackson, Traci Bingham, Erika Eleniak, and Michael Newman.