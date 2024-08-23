TV Travel Guide Rick Steves Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Traveler and TV travel guide Rick Steves revealed that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Taking to social media, Steves shared Wednesday that he will undergo prostate surgery in late September.

"There is a clear path forward to getting healthy," Steves said, adding: "I have great trust in my doctor and in Seattle's Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. And I have lots more to be thankful for … including the support of friends and loved ones and a strong faith that I'm in good hands."

Before his upcoming surgery, Steves noted that his doctor has given him the green light to travel to France, where he'll be filming new episodes for his travel show over the next few weeks.

Steves is the host of "Rick Steves' Europe" and maintains a travel blog aimed at American tourists exploring Europe. In addition to his TV show, he has authored numerous guidebooks, produced travel content, and operates a European tour program. His mission is to inspire Americans to expand their horizons through the experience of travel.

Steves has over 1.8 million subscribers on YouTube, where he shares content focused on European art, architecture, and culture. His travel program takes more than 30,000 people to Europe each year, as stated on his website, which notes that he launched "Rick Steves' Europe" in 1976 and operates from his hometown of Edmonds, Washington, near Seattle

In his statement Wednesday announcing the cancer diagnosis, Steves said that throughout his life, he has been "fortunate to have never spent a night in a hospital."

"I find myself going into this adventure almost like it's some amazing, really important trip," he said of the cancer diagnosis. "I feel good about my positive attitude — and I expect to take home some delightful, if intangible, souvenirs like: appreciating and seeing a vibrancy in the little things; appreciating the goodness in people and the treasure of friends and family; being wowed by modern medicine and the army of amazing, smart, and dedicated people that make it possible; appreciating what a blessing life, health, and this world to enjoy is; and — just in general — being more thankful."