Shiloh Jolie Drops Father Brad Pitt's Name

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, daughter of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, officially dropped her father's name.

The 18-year-old, who was born Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, will now be legally known as Shiloh Jolie after her name change was granted this week, People reported.

Shiloh originally filed to have "Pitt" dropped from her last name in May upon celebrating her 18th birthday, but the petition was postponed. At issue was an incomplete background check, which delayed her hearing.

"Unfortunately, the court was unable to complete the background check ahead of today's hearing, so the hearing was rescheduled for August 19," her lawyer Peter Levine said at the time in a statement obtained by People. "Everyone undergoing a name-change request needs to have a background check conducted by the court clerk, and because of clerical error, Shiloh's hearing has been continued to a new date."

In July, Shiloh moved forward with her name-change process in California by placing an announcement in the Los Angeles Times, stating her intention to change her name to "Shiloh Jolie."

According to California law, a name change request must be published in a newspaper for a month before a judge can approve it. The notice then appears in the paper's legal section, allowing the process to continue.

A source recently told People that Brad Pitt was "aware" of the name change and is "upset" by it.

"The reminders that he's lost his children is, of course, not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them," the source said.

Jolie, 49, and Pitt, 60, also share five other children: Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Pax, 20, Knox, 15, and Vivienne, 15.

There have long been reports that Pitt has grown estranged from his children after an alleged altercation between Maddox and Pitt in 2016 aboard a private plane. Jolie filed for divorce soon after.

Two years after his divorce, Pitt told GQ Magazine that he had used drugs and alcohol for a large portion of his life and that his drinking "became a problem" in his marriage.