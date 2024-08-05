Son of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt in E-Bike Crash

Pax Jolie-Pitt, the son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is out of intensive care days after the 20-year-old was hospitalized due to injuries sustained in an e-bike accident in Los Angeles, People reported.

"Pax has been released from the ICU. He suffered complex trauma and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy," a source with knowledge of the situation told the outlet.

Jolie-Pitt and his mother "are deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders and the outstanding medical care he received," the source said. Jolie as well as Jolie-Pitt's siblings, who "have been visiting and helping," continue to be by his side.

"They are all very close," the insider added.

The accident took place July 29. TMZ reported that, according to law enforcement sources, he wasn't wearing a helmet while riding an e-bike in heavy traffic on Los Feliz Boulevard when he crashed into the back of a car.

He was transported to a hospital after complaining of head and hip pain following the collision, according to TMZ.

Doctors were worried about a minor brain bleed, but the full extent of his injuries wasn't made public.

Sources told TMZ that Jolie-Pitt was approaching an intersection when he crashed his bike into a car stopped at a red light. The car's driver reportedly got out to check on him before emergency services arrived.

Jolie and her ex-husband, Pitt, share six children — Pax; Maddox, 22; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 18; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.

The family grew estranged after Jolie claimed Pitt had "choked one of the children and struck another in the face" before "grab[bing] Jolie by the head and [shaking] her" in 2016 while they were on a plane.

"At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children," documents obtained by Page Six claimed. Jolie promptly filed for divorce.

Pitt meanwhile, has denied the claims. The FBI declined to file charges against him.