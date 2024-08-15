Brad Pitt: Acting Career on 'Last Leg'

Brad Pitt addressed rumors that he is considering retiring, saying that he's on the "last leg" of his acting career.

This is not the first time the actor has used that phrase, but he elaborated on what he means in terms of his career in an interview with GQ alongside his "Wolfs" co-star George Clooney.

"I meant that as seasons," Pitt, 60, said. "You know, there was moving out from the safety of the Ozarks. You embark on this thing and it's all about discovery and it's really exciting and interesting and painful and awful and all of it. And then when you're allowed into the big leagues, it becomes another game of responsibilities and things to answer to. But also opportunity and delight and working with people you really respect."

Pitt also touched upon his current life season.

"And then it's this time now. It's: What are these last years going to be? Because I see my parents are very ... I see just what George [Clooney] was explaining. In your 80s, the body becomes more frail. And yet I look at Frank Gehry. He's just the loveliest man. And he's 95 and still making great art and he's got a beautiful family. And I think that's kind of the formula to stay creative and keep loving your life."

Clooney weighed in on the topic, noting that adapting to the times was instrumental in career longevity.

"OK, but there's two ways of doing this, right? The phone stops ringing if your decision is that you want to continue to be the character that you were when you were 35, and you want a softer lens," Clooney said. "But if you're willing to, say, move down the call sheet a little bit and do interesting character work, then you can kind of [keep working]."