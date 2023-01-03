Sharon Osbourne Returns to TV After Being Hospitalized

Sharon Osbourne announced her return to television after suffering a "medical emergency" that resulted in her hospitalization in December.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 70-year-old TV personality shared a video in which she revealed her return to her show "The Talk."

"Hi everybody at The Talk and everybody who watches The Talk. I want to just let you know I will be back January 3rd," she said. "I've missed you all very, very much, and I know I keep saying I'm coming back, but this time it's for real! I just want to say to you all have the bestest, healthy, happy holidays and a Happy New Year. Love you all."

Osbourne was hospitalized for an unspecified "medical emergency" after falling ill on Dec. 16 while filming the "Night of Terror TV" show with her son Jack Osbourne, who is a paranormal and alien investigator and host of the series. He clarified what happened on social media shortly after the incident.

"She has been given the all-clear from her medical team and is now home," he wrote on Instagram. "As to what happened to my mum — I'm gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready."

Jack Osbourne also took the opportunity to dismiss reports that claimed his mother had been filming for "Ghost Adventures," when she became sick at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California.

"My mother wasn't filming a episode of @ghostadventures. She was filing a new episode of Night of Terror with me. Hahaha," he wrote on his story at the time.

Sharon Osbourne shared a health update days later, saying that she was "back at home and doing great." She also thanked friends and fans for love and support.

Sharon Osbourne has not elaborated on her medical episode but has been open about her previous health issues, including her 2002 treatments for colon cancer as well as her brief hospitalization in 2020 with COVID-19.