Sharon Osbourne 'Will Never Return' to 'The Talk'

Sharon Osbourne has vowed that she will "will never return" to "The Talk" following her exit last year.

Osbourne was fired from her long-standing position on the CBS daytime talk show in March following a heated on-air discussion about race that arose after she defended fellow broadcaster Piers Morgan.

When asked on Thursday by a TMZ reporter whether she would ever return to "The Talk" considering what had happened, Osbourne replied "never," adding that "CBS sucks big time d**k."

Osbourne also addressed the topic of whether she thought it was fair that she was axed from the show, saying she did not care.

"Hey, listen — it happened," she said. "I don't care. I honestly don't care. It's not like I need it."

"The Talk" was put on an extended hiatus following the heated exchange between Osbourne and Underwood as an investigation was launched. During the discussion, Underwood explained that some of Morgan's statements could be seen as racist, to which Osbourne argued that her co-host was suggesting she herself had been racist.

Things soon turned emotional, with Osbourne telling Underwood at one point: "Don’t try to cry. If anyone should be crying, it should be me."

Osbourne later posted an apology on Twitter to "anyone of colour that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused, or let down by what I said."

Shortly after, Osbourne came forth with claims that her former co-hosts had prepared in advance with predetermined questions that she was unaware of, which led to her argument with Underwood. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Osbourne admitted to being "p**ed off with my friend [Underwood] for not giving me the heads up."

"But in hindsight she was doing her job," she continued. "So, she did what she was asked to do, and I can’t blame her for that. The only thing I don’t understand with Sheryl was in the break, why she wouldn’t talk to me and just say, Aww s**t, let’s get out of this, or something, and she didn’t. She wouldn’t talk to me."