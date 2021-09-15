Sharon Osbourne Recounts 'Volatile' Relationship With Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's marriage has been notoriously tumultuous, particularly in their earlier days, and now Sharon is sharing details about their "volatile" relationship.

The couple has calmed down in recent years and they seem to be far happier and healthier, but Sharon had to previously contend with Ozzy's drug abuse, reports of infidelity and an attempt to allegedly strangle her in the late 1980s before they could reach that place. Sharon revisited some of those memories in an interview with DailyMailTV.

"Our fights were, legendary," she said. "We would beat the s**t out of each other. It stopped, must be, 20 years ago, but we had a good run."

Sharon also spoke about an upcoming biopic that is based on their marriage and early relationship. She was 18 when they met and they wed in 1982. Sharon and Ozzy share three adult children together, Aimee, 38, Kelly, 36, and Jack, 35.

"It's a movie about Ozzy's and my life, how we came together in the early days and our volatile relationship," Sharon said of the biopic. "All the fights, all the makeups, all the fights, all the arrests, all the everything. And it's a love story," she continued. "People are going to watch it go, 'This isn’t allowed. They shouldn't behave that way and put it on film.' But we're only talking the truth. Some people have volatile relationships and ours was very volatile."

During the interview, Sharon also shared a health update on Ozzy, who will be undergoing surgery to correct neck and spine issues he suffered during a fall in 2019, which have kept him from performing. He has also been diagnosed with Parkinson's.

"The thing I'm most excited about is my hubby getting back on stage. That's what I pray for," Sharon said. "It was like that one after the other and it's like, woah, just a minute, you know? It breaks your heart that he wants to get back. He misses his friends, his musicians, they're his partners. He misses that life," she continued, adding that regarding his Parkinson's, Ozzy "is fine" and has it "under control."

Last year Sharon and Ozzy opened up about the diagnosis in an interview with "Good Morning America."

"It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect the nerves in your body," Sharon explained. "It's like you'll have a good day, then a good day, and then a really bad day."

Ozzy canceled a number of shows following his injury, and then his diagnosis, but the guilt of doing so eventually got to him.

"I'm no good with secrets. I cannot walk around with it anymore," he said. "It's like I'm running out of excuses."

Ozzy said he feels better after owning up to the fact that he has Parkinson's. Now he is itching to get back on the road again.

"I just can't wait to get well and get on the road again, that's what's killing me. I need it you know — that's my drug," he said. Sharon agreed.

"This is the longest he's ever been home. He really needs to get back out now," she said.

