Sharon Osbourne Calls Out 'Rude Little Boy' Ashton Kutcher

By    |   Friday, 08 September 2023 01:16 PM EDT

Sharon Osbourne is not holding back on sharing her opinion of Ashton Kutcher.

During a recent E! News segment, the reality star slammed him as one of the rudest celebrities she has ever met — and forgot his name while doing so.

"The guy that's married to an actress and he used to do 'That '70s Show,' " Osbourne said when asked who the rudest famous person she'd ever encountered was.

Upon being reminded of Kutcher's name, Osbourne confirmed, "Yes! Oh, rude, rude, rude, rude, rude little boy."

She did not elaborate on why she thought Kutcher was rude but added, "Rude, rude, yes. Dastardly little thing."

This is not the first time Osbourne has spoken out about Kutcher. In 2018, during an appearance on "Larry King Now," she recalled friction between them during an episode of her former talk show, "The Talk."

"I didn't get on with one guy, that Ashton Kutcher," she said, according to People. "Didn't get on with him at all."

Osbourne recalled how Kutcher had a "bad attitude" because she "got his name wrong" on the show, which started things off on a bad foot.

"He was p****d," she said. "And he comes on with an attitude, and he goes, 'What have you done in this industry?'

"And I was like, 'Kid, don't start with me because I'm going to eat you up and s*** you out,'" continued Osbourne. "I was just like, 'You don't know what you're dealing with kid.' "

Elsewhere in the E! News segment, Osbourne admitted she regretted criticizing Justin Bieber years ago.

"He did something, and when I was doing another talk show, I said, you know, 'He's really bad,' and, 'How can his parents let him do that?' and all of that, and I'm like, Who am I to say that he's bad?" she said. "He's a kid! Leave him alone! And I felt really terrible after saying that, and I felt such guilt."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


