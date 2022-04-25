Sharon Osbourne Reveals She Had a Facelift: 'It Was Horrendous'

Sharon Osbourne has admitted she had a facelift last year, and the results were "horrendous."

The former "The Talk" co-host, 69, opened up about going under the knife during an interview with The Sunday Times, saying that the procedure left her face notably asymmetrical.

"I'm telling you, it was horrendous," she said, according to the Daily Mail, recalling how she confronted the surgeon who had performed the cosmetic surgery.

"I looked like a [expletive] Cyclops. I'm, like, "All I need is a hunchback,"' she continued.

Sharon explained that she had the facelift in October 2021, which took nearly six hours, and it left her looking like "one of those [expletive'] mummies that they wrap [with bandages]."

"It hurt like hell. You have no idea,' she added.

Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon's husband, offered to pay for her to have her face fixed.

"He said, 'I don’t care how much it costs, we’ll get it redone,'" Sharon said. Several months later and Sharon said she was growing to like her look, adding that her face was "settling now."

Sharon has undergone several procedures over the years and spoke about having work on her face done in an October 2019 appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

"I had this thing where they lifted up my mouth and then for the first week I couldn’t feel my mouth, I can hardly feel my mouth now, to be honest with you," she said, according to the Daily Mail. "I couldn’t find my mouth. It was numb and it was up on one side and I looked like Elvis. All the kids and Ozzy are going, 'Why are you snarling at me?' And I’m like, 'I’m not snarling; I’m not doing anything!'"

Prior to that, in 2012, Sharon swore off plastic surgery for good on "The Talk," saying that she was not happy about how "plastic" she was looking.

"No more, because I have been looking at pictures of myself recently since I started to lose weight," she said, according to People. "And in a lot of shots, my face looks plastic and at certain angles I was like, ‘Oh, dear. Oh, I should never have done that. Oh, that’s a bad one.’ So I’m like, ‘No more. No more abuse.’"