Shannen Doherty Honored on Anniversary of Her Death

The first anniversary of Shannen Doherty's death was marked by an outpouring of tributes from various celebrities.

Taking to social media, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rose McGowan, Tori Spelling and Holly Marie Combs were among those remembering the star Sunday, July 13, one year after she died from cancer at age 53.

Gellar captioned a video featuring a montage of images with a broken heart emoji.

McGowan shared multiple posts on her Instagram Stories, featuring a throwback image of Doherty.

Combs paid tribute with a post that included the hashtag #ShandoSunday, used to commemorate Doherty.

Spelling shared a series of photos on Instagram of herself with Doherty. Captioning the post, she wrote about navigating the grief she was experiencing after her friend's death.

"It's been a year. Grief is weird. It presents itself in different ways and at different times but never fades. Just like your memory. In fact, it burns epically in my soul more and more as the days pass," she wrote.

"You and I already told the beginning of our story. The evolution of our story. Now I'm living the after," she continued.

"You taught me to turn my power on and let it shine," she wrote before sharing some of the important life lessons Doherty taught her.

"I've tried hard to be the power you believed I could be. … I've honored you by telling the truth louder. By choosing softness when I could've chosen armor. And by saying 'no' more than I ever used to — because you would've," she wrote.

Doherty had long battled breast cancer before her death. Her publicist, Leslie Sloane, confirmed her death to People in 2024, saying that Doherty "was surrounded by her loved ones, as well as her dog, Bowie" at the time of her death.