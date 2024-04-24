WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tori spelling | shannen doherty | friendship | hollywood | actors | actresses | abuse

Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty Recall How Their Friendship 'Dissipated'

By    |   Wednesday, 24 April 2024 01:32 PM EDT

Tori Spelling and Shannen Doherty are reflecting on their friendship, which took strain during their time on "Beverly Hills, 90210."

The topic came about as Doherty, hosting Spelling on her "Let's Be Clear" podcast, explained they were both "trying to figure out" what led to their rift.

"It's like one minute, we were friends, and then one minute we weren't," Doherty, who played Brenda Walsh on the hit sitcom, said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Spelling, who portrayed Donna Martin admitted she was often easily swayed — a sentiment to which Doherty agreed.

"It was very frustrating for me because I always used to tell you like, 'Yeah, Tor, have an opinion,'" Doherty recalled. "Like, you're smart, you're funny, you're talented. I loved you, and I respected you, and I wanted you to believe in yourself as much as I believed in you."

Reflecting on their time on the set of "Beverly Hills, 90210," both women agreed their tension came in part from Spelling's then-boyfriend, who they described as "abusive" both "verbally" and "physically."

"There was a point — I specifically remember looking at you and saying, 'You have to end it with him, or I'm going to actually kill him. Like — I can't stand by and watch this,'" Doherty said.

She was referencing a trip they took to Mexico together.

Later, Doherty shared that Spelling did not break up with her boyfriend despite this.

"You stayed and you got tortured for a little bit longer," she said.

After the trip, they "started drifting apart," Doherty said.

Both women agreed the incident in Mexico was likely one of several factors that led to their parting ways.

"There were so many really interesting moments about that time in the show and in our relationship," Doherty said. "I can't recall the exact rift, but I'm thinking all of those things sort of collided at one time, and maybe it was just so much pressure from other people that you know, the friendship just dissipated. And then you gravitated toward others."

Spelling added, "I think when I was young, it was whoever was the alpha more at the moment would sway me. And I think I couldn't stand up for myself — I didn't take ownership of anything. So it's like, you know, nice, nice, nice to everyone. But it's like you said, have a [expletive] opinion about something. And I'm sure I did."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Tori Spelling and Shannen Doherty are reflecting on their friendship, which took strain during their time on "Beverly Hills, 90210."
tori spelling, shannen doherty, friendship, hollywood, actors, actresses, abuse
398
2024-32-24
Wednesday, 24 April 2024 01:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved