Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty Recall How Their Friendship 'Dissipated'

Tori Spelling and Shannen Doherty are reflecting on their friendship, which took strain during their time on "Beverly Hills, 90210."

The topic came about as Doherty, hosting Spelling on her "Let's Be Clear" podcast, explained they were both "trying to figure out" what led to their rift.

"It's like one minute, we were friends, and then one minute we weren't," Doherty, who played Brenda Walsh on the hit sitcom, said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Spelling, who portrayed Donna Martin admitted she was often easily swayed — a sentiment to which Doherty agreed.

"It was very frustrating for me because I always used to tell you like, 'Yeah, Tor, have an opinion,'" Doherty recalled. "Like, you're smart, you're funny, you're talented. I loved you, and I respected you, and I wanted you to believe in yourself as much as I believed in you."

Reflecting on their time on the set of "Beverly Hills, 90210," both women agreed their tension came in part from Spelling's then-boyfriend, who they described as "abusive" both "verbally" and "physically."

"There was a point — I specifically remember looking at you and saying, 'You have to end it with him, or I'm going to actually kill him. Like — I can't stand by and watch this,'" Doherty said.

She was referencing a trip they took to Mexico together.

Later, Doherty shared that Spelling did not break up with her boyfriend despite this.

"You stayed and you got tortured for a little bit longer," she said.

After the trip, they "started drifting apart," Doherty said.

Both women agreed the incident in Mexico was likely one of several factors that led to their parting ways.

"There were so many really interesting moments about that time in the show and in our relationship," Doherty said. "I can't recall the exact rift, but I'm thinking all of those things sort of collided at one time, and maybe it was just so much pressure from other people that you know, the friendship just dissipated. And then you gravitated toward others."

Spelling added, "I think when I was young, it was whoever was the alpha more at the moment would sway me. And I think I couldn't stand up for myself — I didn't take ownership of anything. So it's like, you know, nice, nice, nice to everyone. But it's like you said, have a [expletive] opinion about something. And I'm sure I did."