Shannen Doherty Remembered by 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actors

Shannen Doherty's death has left many in mourning.

Messages of support and condolences flooded social media after the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum died Saturday at age 53 following a battle with breast cancer. Leading the tributes were her former costars of the '90s series.

"Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen," Jason Priestley, 54, remembered his on-screen twin in an Instagram post Sunday. "She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time."

Brian Austin Green, 51, also took to Instagram to thank his former costar.

"Shan. My sister. ... You loved me through everything. You were a big part of my understanding of love. I'll miss you more than I know how to process right now. Thank you for the gift of you," he wrote.

Jennie Garth, 52, remembered the "connection" she shared with her "90210" costar.

"I am still processing my tremendous grief over the loss of my longtime friend Shannen, the woman I have often described as one of the strongest people I have ever known," she wrote. "Our connection was real and honest. We were so often pitted against each other, but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship, which was one built on mutual respect and admiration. She was courageous, passionate, determined, and very loving and generous. I will miss her and will always honor her deeply in my heart and in my memories."

Tori Spelling, another "90210" alum, remembered Doherty on her Instagram Stories with several breaking heart emojis.

"I don't have outward words yet ... but WE knew and that's what matters," she wrote at the bottom of the screen.

In the months leading up to her death, Doherty was vocal about her battle with breast cancer.

On her podcast, "Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty," in April, the actress explained that she was getting rid of material possessions to ease the burden on her mother after her death.

"The cancer, for me, has really made me take stock of my life and shift my priorities, and my priority at the moment is my mom," Doherty said.

"I don't want her to have a bunch of stuff to deal with," she continued. "I don't want her to have four storage units filled with furniture because I have a furniture obsession."

Doherty said that initially it felt as though she was "throwing in the towel" by selling her belongings. However, she revealed that she wanted to use the proceeds to cherish the time she had left with her loved ones.

"It feels like you're giving up on something that was very special and important to you," she said. "But you know that it's the right thing to do and that it's going to give you a sense of peace and a sense of calm because you're helping the people that you leave behind just have a cleaner, easier transition."