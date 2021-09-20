Seth Rogen Hits Emmys' Lack of COVID Safety Protocols

Seth Rogen's jokes about the lax COVID safety precautions at the 2021 Emmys as well as the reluctance to adhere to pandemic regulations among attendees was not a success with all his fellow celebrities.

Rogen caused a stir when he pointed out that few audience members were wearing masks and maintaining social distancing at the event, which was initially meant to be held outdoors but instead took place under a tent.

"Let me start by saying: there’s way too many of us in this little room," the actor and comedian said while presenting the award for best supporting actress in a comedy series, according to The Daily Beast. "What are we doing? They said this was outdoors — it’s not! They lied to us."

Rogen described the makeshift venue as a "hermetically-sealed tent," adding that, if he had known that it was an indoor event, he would have not attended.

"Why is there a roof? It’s more important that we have three chandeliers than that we make sure we don’t kill Eugene Levy tonight. That is what has been decided," he continued, referencing the appearance of the "Schitt's Creek" cast at the awards show.

"This is insane. I went from wiping my groceries to having Paul Bettany sneeze in my face — so, that’s a big week! If anyone’s gonna sneeze in my face, Paul, I want it to be you," Rogen added.

Emmys host Cedric the Entertainer and DJ Reggie Watts were quick to respond to Rogen's comments, dismissing his statements to an uneasy audience.

"Despite what Seth might have said, we're going to celebrate and party, but while we're doing that we're absolutely following all the health and safety guidelines that some really smart people asked us to do to keep us safe from COVID," DJ Reggie Watts said, according to HotNewHipHop.

Cedric the Entertainer also tried to make light of the situation.

"It actually feels amazing in here unlike what Seth was talking about," he said. "It feels good. We’re all vaxxed. We had to get vaxxed to come here. I got vaxxed. I did not have a reaction like Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend. I got Pfizer because I’m bougie. Pfizer is the Neiman Marcus of vaccines. Moderna, that’s Macy’s. Johnson & Johnson, that’s TJ Maxx."

Cedric the Entertainer's mention of Nicki Minaj's comments was in response to a tweet she fired off last week claiming that her cousin's friend became impotent after having the COVID-19 vaccine.

"His testicles became swollen," she wrote. "His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied."

Medical professionals have on numerous occasions stated there is no evidence that the vaccine can cause fertility problems in men or women.

