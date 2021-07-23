Seth Rogen Explains Why Emma Watson Walked Off Film Set

Seth Rogen has finally confirmed longstanding reports that Emma Watson walked off the set of the 2013 comedy "This Is the End."

Speaking with British GQ, the actor and filmmaker explained that Watson refused to film a scene in which Danny McBride is a cannibal and holds Channing Tatum by a leash — and she was probably right.

"I mean, I don't look back on that and think, 'How dare she do that?' You know? I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn't seem to be what you thought it was," he said. "But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship. She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn't be happier with how the film turned out in the end."

In the end, they did not even end up using the scene, but Rogen said he was happy with the scene they did eventually use.

"She [Watson] was probably right. It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it," he said.

"This is the End" is one of several movies that saw Rogen team up with James Franco, but over the years, their relationship has been strained as Franco faces accusations of sexual misconduct. He has denied the allegations, which his lawyers have called "false and inflammatory" as well as "legally baseless," but Franco's professional and private life have still suffered.

In May Rogen said that he was not planning on working with the actor any time soon. He made the revelation in an interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times during which he discussed how his friendship with Franco has changed.

"What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that," Rogen said.

When the allegations against Franco first emerged, Rogen said he would continue to work with Franco, but has since done an about-face.

"I also look back to that interview in 2018 where I comment that I would keep working with James, and the truth is that I have not and I do not plan to right now," he said.