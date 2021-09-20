'Schitt's Creek' Cast Reunite at 2021 Emmys

Fans of "Schitt's Creek" were stunned when the cast made an unexpected appearance at the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

It was a special reunion for Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy, and Catherine O'Hara, who returned to the event after sweeping up the awards show last year to present this year’s comedy awards. And in true "Schitt's Creek" fashion, they delivered the same quirky humor that defined the show in a skit that had the audience in stitches.

After walking onto the stage to a standing ovation, Dan, Eugene, Annie, and Catherine all stood around awkwardly waiting for the teleprompter. Dan then explained nothing was showing up on the screen.

"Is there like a tech guy or something?" Annie said.

"Maybe we should just open the envelope," Catherine suggested but she is shut down by Dan.

"I don't think we should just open the envelope," he replied impatiently.

"OK, they wouldn't be doing this on purpose, would they?" Eugene said about the supposed technical glitch.

Annie then accused Eugene of making a "weird" face leading Dan to ask whether his father had something to do with the ordeal. After denying the accusations, Eugene eventually confessed he had "passed the writers' room this morning and asked them to lift the dialogue a little bit."

After joking around they became serious to present the Emmy Award for Writing in a Comedy Series followed by Directing in a Comedy Series.

"Schitt's Creek" won nine awards last year, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series, and acting awards to all four of its leads, according to E! News. Fans were disappointed when the comedy series wrapped up last year but that does not necessarily mean it is the end. Speaking with E! News last year, Dan said he was open to making a "Schitt's Creek" movie sometime in the future.

"I would love for there to be. I'm not ruling it out," he said, adding that "it's very flattering" that people want more of the story, "but I would just say generally I think you need to let the good things settle for a minute. Let people finish the show. Let people sort of take a breath."

