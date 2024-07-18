Selma Blair Recalls Being Kicked off Plane for Drinking

After nearly a decade of navigating her journey toward sobriety, Selma Blair is looking back at her past and one of her lowest points.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the actor shared that she was kicked off a plane after having "too much to drink in Mexico" back in June 2016.

"I was so messed up and dehydrated and hungover and didn’t know I had neurological issues," she said, describing the experience as "horrifying and humiliating."

"I didn’t understand anything," Blair, 52, said. "I had to grow up."

In 2018, the "Cruel Intentions" star was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Looking back Blair said that, if she had not quit alcohol, the diagnosis in her 40s "would not have happened."

Blair previously opened up about the plane ordeal, which she recalled as being "really disruptive" and "frightening" in October 2016, calling it a "total psychotic blackout" during an episode of "The Talk" in October 2016, according to Page Six.

The incident drew widespread attention at the time, with people questioning her sobriety, but Blair clarified that she had taken a glass of wine and a pill she was unfamiliar with.

"I had empathy for myself actually afterwards because it was actually so out of character for me, especially because I’m a mother," Blair, who was traveling with son Arthur and his father, Jason Bleick, from Cancun to Los Angeles at the time, said. "Bad choice all around. I totally own it, will not happen again."

Page Six reported that Blair was carried off the plane on a stretcher while saying in part, "He won’t let me eat or drink. He beats me."

The following day she issued an apology for her "big mistake."

"After a lovely trip … I mixed alcohol with medication, and that caused me to black out and led me to say and do things that I deeply regret," she told Vanity Fair in June 2016.