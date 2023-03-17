Selma Blair Gives Updates on Living With MS

Selma Blair has revealed that her multiple sclerosis (MS) is in remission.

The actor, who first revealed her diagnosis in 2018, shared the health update with Today, saying that she is doing "really well" and taking her remission journey one day at a time.

"I don't live in fear of this condition at all," she told the outlet.

MS is a condition in which the immune system attacks the body. Symptoms can range from fatigue, walking difficulties, cognitive changes to speech problems, seizures, and hearing loss, according to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

MS does still impact her life in various ways, but Blair said she is facing it head-on.

"I still have symptoms. I do not have the absolute weakness that I had for a long time, and if I focus on something really truly and I'm awake, I can correct it. But often, it just takes a lot of energy," she said.

Walking is one such instance.

"Getting up, you would think I have a very difficult time walking the first few steps, but then I start to get in the rhythm and then if I'm uninterrupted for a while I can absolutely walk smoothly. And then as soon as I sit down again, it starts all over when I start moving again. So that is pretty standard all the time," she explained.

Blair said she has found ways to manage her symptoms as they arise, such as sitting in a squat position.

"I can sit on the ground in a squat position and a lot can be relieved," she explained. "That is also another reason why I personally enjoy my service dog. It makes me look like I'm not a middle-aged woman having a breakdown in the street squatting as passersby are there, and I'm crying."

Blair was ready to admit that she is at the advantage of having resources to afford top medical care. Last year she spoke openly about her experience undergoing a stem cell transplant — a non-FDA approved treatment — then intensive rounds of chemo to help reboot the immune system. Speaking with Today, she said by being more vocal about MS, she hopes more people can get "the help and attention" they need.

"When I'm talking about one of my issues that's meant to cover a broader theme, not anyone else's disability, but a broader theme of what it can do to feel supported in your community," she added.