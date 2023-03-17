×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: selma blair | ms | update

Selma Blair Gives Updates on Living With MS

Selma Blair
Selma Blair at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala on Oct. 15, 2022, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Alexandra Picco/AP)

By    |   Friday, 17 March 2023 01:06 PM EDT

Selma Blair has revealed that her multiple sclerosis (MS) is in remission.

The actor, who first revealed her diagnosis in 2018, shared the health update with Today, saying that she is doing "really well" and taking her remission journey one day at a time.

"I don't live in fear of this condition at all," she told the outlet.

MS is a condition in which the immune system attacks the body. Symptoms can range from fatigue, walking difficulties, cognitive changes to speech problems, seizures, and hearing loss, according to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

MS does still impact her life in various ways, but Blair said she is facing it head-on.

"I still have symptoms. I do not have the absolute weakness that I had for a long time, and if I focus on something really truly and I'm awake, I can correct it. But often, it just takes a lot of energy," she said.

Walking is one such instance.

"Getting up, you would think I have a very difficult time walking the first few steps, but then I start to get in the rhythm and then if I'm uninterrupted for a while I can absolutely walk smoothly. And then as soon as I sit down again, it starts all over when I start moving again. So that is pretty standard all the time," she explained.

Blair said she has found ways to manage her symptoms as they arise, such as sitting in a squat position.

"I can sit on the ground in a squat position and a lot can be relieved," she explained. "That is also another reason why I personally enjoy my service dog. It makes me look like I'm not a middle-aged woman having a breakdown in the street squatting as passersby are there, and I'm crying."

Blair was ready to admit that she is at the advantage of having resources to afford top medical care. Last year she spoke openly about her experience undergoing a stem cell transplant — a non-FDA approved treatment — then intensive rounds of chemo to help reboot the immune system. Speaking with Today, she said by being more vocal about MS, she hopes more people can get "the help and attention" they need.

"When I'm talking about one of my issues that's meant to cover a broader theme, not anyone else's disability, but a broader theme of what it can do to feel supported in your community," she added.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Selma Blair has revealed that her multiple sclerosis (MS) is in remission. The actor, who first revealed her diagnosis in 2018, shared the health update with Today, saying that she is doing "really well" and taking her remission journey one day at a time.
selma blair, ms, update
405
2023-06-17
Friday, 17 March 2023 01:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved