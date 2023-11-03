Selma Blair: Never Really Hit My Stride in Acting Since Getting Sick

Selma Blair is opening up about the struggles of succeeding as an actor after getting "so sick" following the filming of "Hellboy."

In an interview with Glamour, Blair, 51, shared that her workload slowed down significantly after the 2004 superhero film. And while she did reprise her role in the 2008 sequel, "Hellboy II: The Golden Army," she wasn't booking many other acting jobs.

"I still feel like I never really hit my stride with acting because after 'Hellboy' I was so sick that I really stepped away," said Blair, who revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

"And because I wasn't a huge star, no one came looking," she added.

Earlier this year, Blair revealed to Today that her MS was in remission, saying she is doing "really well" and taking her remission journey one day at a time.

"I still have symptoms. I do not have the absolute weakness that I had for a long time, and if I focus on something really truly and I'm awake, I can correct it. But often, it just takes a lot of energy," she said.

MS is a condition in which the immune system attacks the body. Symptoms can range from fatigue, walking difficulties, and cognitive changes to speech problems, seizures, and hearing loss, according to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Blair was ready to admit that she has the advantage of having the resources to afford top medical care. Last year she spoke openly about her experience undergoing a stem cell transplant — a non-FDA-approved treatment — then intensive rounds of chemo to help reboot her immune system.

In her interview with Today in March, she said by being more vocal about MS, she hopes more people can get "the help and attention" they need.

"When I'm talking about one of my issues that's meant to cover a broader theme, not anyone else's disability, but a broader theme of what it can do to feel supported in your community," she added.