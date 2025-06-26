Scott Wolf Files for Restraining Order Against Estranged Wife

Actor Scott Wolf filed for a temporary restraining order against his estranged wife, Kelley Wolf, according to reports.

According to Us Weekly, the 57-year-old "Party of Five" star submitted the request in Utah on June 24. As part of the filing, Wolf and his brother, Michael Wolf, submitted declarations in support of the request, though the contents remain sealed.

The decision to seek a restraining order cames less than two weeks after Kelley Wolf was taken into custody and hospitalized, as tensions escalate in their ongoing divorce.

Scott Wolf and Kelley Wolf announced their separation this month after 21 years of marriage, with the actor subsequently filing for divorce.

"After 21 years of marriage, I have made the most difficult decision of my life, and filed for divorce from my wife Kelley," Scott Wolf said in a statement to the New York Post. "Our children have always been, and continue to be, the loves of our lives and our every priority, so I kindly ask for privacy at this time as we help guide them through this new chapter."

Things escalated when Kelley Wolf said she was taken by police against her will in Utah on June 13 and hospitalized. She shared footage of the encounter on Instagram Live, where an officer assured her she would not go to jail, and that they were there "to help."

Later in the video, officers told Kelley Wolf that recent comments prompted their visit to check on her well-being. She was subsequently taken to a hospital.

"Upon speaking with the female, our Deputies learned that she had made concerning comments to a family member, and she also made similar comments to our Deputies," officers told People in a statement. "For that reason, our Deputies transported the female to a local hospital."

Kelley Wolf later addressed her hospitalization, claiming it was "horrible" but adding she’s "happier than I have ever been," according to The Post.