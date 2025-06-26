WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: scott wolf | kelly wolf | restraining order

Scott Wolf Files for Restraining Order Against Estranged Wife

By    |   Thursday, 26 June 2025 12:12 PM EDT

Actor Scott Wolf filed for a temporary restraining order against his estranged wife, Kelley Wolf, according to reports.

According to Us Weekly, the 57-year-old "Party of Five" star submitted the request in Utah on June 24. As part of the filing, Wolf and his brother, Michael Wolf, submitted declarations in support of the request, though the contents remain sealed.

The decision to seek a restraining order cames less than two weeks after Kelley Wolf was taken into custody and hospitalized, as tensions escalate in their ongoing divorce.

Scott Wolf and Kelley Wolf announced their separation this month after 21 years of marriage, with the actor subsequently filing for divorce.

"After 21 years of marriage, I have made the most difficult decision of my life, and filed for divorce from my wife Kelley," Scott Wolf said in a statement to the New York Post. "Our children have always been, and continue to be, the loves of our lives and our every priority, so I kindly ask for privacy at this time as we help guide them through this new chapter."

Things escalated when Kelley Wolf said she was taken by police against her will in Utah on June 13 and hospitalized. She shared footage of the encounter on Instagram Live, where an officer assured her she would not go to jail, and that they were there "to help."

Later in the video, officers told Kelley Wolf that recent comments prompted their visit to check on her well-being. She was subsequently taken to a hospital.

"Upon speaking with the female, our Deputies learned that she had made concerning comments to a family member, and she also made similar comments to our Deputies," officers told People in a statement. "For that reason, our Deputies transported the female to a local hospital."

Kelley Wolf later addressed her hospitalization, claiming it was "horrible" but adding she’s "happier than I have ever been," according to The Post. 

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Actor Scott Wolf filed for a temporary restraining order against his estranged wife, Kelley Wolf, according to reports.
scott wolf, kelly wolf, restraining order
323
2025-12-26
Thursday, 26 June 2025 12:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved