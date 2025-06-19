911 Call Reveals Family Drama Before Scott Wolf's Estranged Wife Was Detained

A newly released 911 call from Scott Wolf's Utah home revealed a "family fight" just before his estranged wife, Kelley Wolf, was taken into custody by authorities.

The incident took place on Friday, three days after the couple announced that they were divorcing.

On Wednesday, People shared details of the 911 call, placed by an unknown person, at 2:50 a.m. local time on Friday, June 13. The caller, whose name was redacted, told the dispatcher that there was a "family fight" occurring at the Wolfs' home in Park City, Utah.

Elsewhere, the dispatcher said, "It looks like the trespass was removed from that the other day, after the last time law enforcement was out there."

Police have not confirmed who they were referring to on the call.

A spokesperson for the Summit County Sheriff's Office told People that authorities had received a "small handful" of calls requesting service from the Wolfs' residence prior to the incident on Friday.

Shortly after the ordeal, Kelley Wolf uploaded a video to Instagram capturing the moment police officers handcuffed her.

"Oh my God. Don't. Oh my God, this is not happening," she said in the video, which displayed a black screen until the last few seconds, when Kelley Wolf is seen alongside the responding police officers.

"This is shameful, gentlemen," she told the authorities. "Look at this, look at this woman, this is shameful. Be ashamed, be ashamed of yourselves, gentlemen."

One of the officers informed her that she was "not going to jail" and that they were getting her "some help."

Law enforcement later confirmed to People in a statement that she had been admitted to a local hospital.

"Upon speaking with the female, our Deputies learned that she had made concerning comments to a family member, and she also made similar comments to our Deputies," the statement added. "For that reason, our Deputies transported the female to a local hospital."